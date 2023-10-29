Johnny And Chanel's Long Road To Love On Days Of Our Lives

Chanel and Johnny immediately hit it off and started dating. They fell in love, and on a romantic whim, Johnny and Chanel traveled to Italy and eloped over the holidays, returning to Salem and surprising their families with the good news, which did not garner the support they had hoped. Johnny's father, EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel), and Paulina both expressed their disapproval of the match, insisting that the two were moving too fast. Chanel reassured her mother that she knew what she was doing, but the devil had other plans; after possessing Marlena and Doug Williams (Bill Hayes), it set its sights on Johnny. Possessed Johnny broke up with Chanel during a party to celebrate their marriage, and a heartbroken Chanel slept with Allie that same night.

Johnny and Chanel divorced, leaving Chanel free to pursue a relationship with Allie. They were happy for a while, until Allie cheated with Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) and left town after breaking up with Chanel. Once Allie was out of the picture, Chanel and Johnny slowly became friends again, although there always seemed to be another obstacle in their way. Johnny had become interested in Wendy Shin (Victoria Grace) and Chanel started dating Talia Hunter (Aketra Sevillian). However, they couldn't deny that they still had feelings for each other, and eventually, it became too strong to resist.