What To Know About Hallmark's As Luck Would Have It Star JoAnna Garcia Swisher

JoAnna Garcia Swisher has been interested in acting since she was 10. After getting involved in local theater, she had guest-starring roles on shows such as "Clarissa Explains It All" and "SeaQuest 2032." Garcia Swisher then starred in Seasons 3 through 5 of "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" and all six seasons of "Reba." She also had a variety of other roles and guest-starring appearances, including the hosting gig for 2023's dating show "The Ultimatum: Queer Love."

Fans of Hallmark's romance films probably remember Garcia Swisher from her role as Lindsey in 2021's "As Luck Would Have It," which she starred in alongside Allen Leech. She also stars as Maddie Townsend in Netflix's "Sweet Magnolias," which will return for Season 4.

Garcia Swisher previously spoke with The List in an exclusive interview on "Sweet Magnolias" Season 3, and she said, "There is something to be said for your family, your friends, and being there through thick and thin." She continued to talk more about what the season would entail and how friendships go through ups and downs. She added, "That's an important element and something that's really real, and I think it was about time that we honored that. You start to see how they struggle through life together, with each other, with other people, and it's a tribute to strong female friendships. ... This is a really relatable show. I'm so proud of it."