JoAnna Garcia Swisher On Her Family And Sweet Magnolias Season 3 - Exclusive Interview

I'm going to switch gears here to your acting career. "Sweet Magnolias" Season 3 is set to come out this year. Are you able to share what fans can expect from this new season?

It's definitely going to not disappoint the "Sweet Magnolias" fans. There's a lot of love and romance, and you're going to get to see a deeper side of our friendship. For my character, you start to see a little bit more self-reflection. She's coming out of that dark cloud of divorce and seeing where she's landing. Towards the end, you start to see that there is a glimmer of what's to come for Maddie. It was a really rewarding season because I feel like it was pedal to the metal for the first two seasons with all the things that were coming at Maddie, and this year and this season, she got an opportunity to reflect and become a better friend and a different person and grow a little bit. It was a special season for me.

I would love to talk about her growth a little more because I know Maddie Townsend [is] a protagonist in the series, but in what ways do you feel like you are like her in real life?

We're both pretty tough. We have a big heart and we always mean well, but we both are survivors and we are not afraid of a challenge, and we both figure it out.

The show centers strongly around sisterhood as well, which I'm sure goes along with your survival idea. With Maddie's friendships with Dana Sue and Helen, what is one piece of advice you're hoping the audience gain[s] from these relationships?

There is something to be said for your family, your friends, and being there through thick and thin. This season, you're going to see a deeper side of their friendship. It's not always rainbows and butterflies, and sometimes there's some cloudy days. That's an important element and something that's really real, and I think it was about time that we honored that. You start to see how they struggle through life together, with each other, with other people, and it's a tribute to strong female friendships. ... This is a really relatable show. I'm so proud of it.