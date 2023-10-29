The Scary Natural Disaster That Erin Napier & Her Family Lived Through

If you've ever watched "Home Town," then you know hosts Ben and Erin Napier call Laurel, Mississippi home. The sleepy southern community, located two hours from the Gulf of Mexico, is just far enough from the shore that it doesn't take the brunt of hurricanes, but it has suffered a time or two from storms and intense weather. However, it wasn't a tropical cyclone that deeply affected Laurel's residents (including the Napiers) in 2019 — it was a tornado.

"As soon as we got in and closed the door we could feel the house move. It felt alive in a way that really scared me," Erin Napier recalled of the natural disaster on Southern Living's "Biscuits and Jam" podcast. At the time, she and her husband, Ben Napier, had just one daughter, Helen, who was not yet two years old. The threat of stormy weather is enough to strike fear in the heart of any parent, but Erin revealed that when they heard the siren, they knew a tornado was no longer just a possibility; it had become very real.

All three Napiers took cover in one of the home's closets. Situated under a staircase, they figured it would be more protected from the wind and debris. Despite a few tense moments when the house groaned against the storm, Erin said, "I felt like, okay it's gonna do its job, it's gonna protect us," continuing, "We could hear glass breaking but we knew that the house was holding steady."