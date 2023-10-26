Inside TLC Star Olivia Culpo's Star-Studded Relationship History

As Oliva Culpo asserted to People, "I think every single relationship teaches you so much about yourself, and I definitely have an appreciation for my relationship now that I would never have because of all of my past experiences, so you have to be grateful for the rough s***." In a trailer for "The Culpo Sisters," while visibly breaking down, she revealed that one of her exes treated her so terribly that she stopped feeling like a person, and many believed that the ex in question was Danny Amendola because of his problematic public comments following their breakup and the cheating allegations swirling around him.

With the exception of Amendola, Culpo's relationship history is full of healthy and star-studded romances. After stepping into the limelight following her Miss Universe win, Culpo's first rumored boyfriend was Olympian Ryan Lochte, whom she reportedly met at a Fashion Week party back in 2012. After being spotted attending a show together, they escaped to a nightclub and reportedly chatted the remainder of the night away.

When E! News asked for his thoughts on Culpo, Lochte gushed, "She is beautiful. I love hanging out with her. She has a great sense of humor, she makes me laugh, she's just a good girl to hang out with." He also admitted that he couldn't believe Culpo hadn't done an official pageant before winning Miss USA because she seemed like such a natural. But it seemed the two didn't share a romantic connection because Culpo clarified they were just friends.