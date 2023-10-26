Times Ryan Reynolds Has Been Candid About His Mental Health Struggles

Ryan Reynolds grew up as the youngest of four brothers, with a father who adhered to rather traditional ideals of masculinity and fatherhood. Speaking to GQ, Ryan admitted that growing up, he wanted a father who would be a gentle, guiding hand that would nudge him in the right direction. But unfortunately James Reynolds didn't fit that image because, "From my earliest memory of him, my father was that stereotypical tough guy."

The actor continued, "The hardest part for me is that he was always kind of a mystery. I just don't feel like I ever had a real conversation with him." Ryan added that he tried casually chatting with James several times, but it was always to no avail because he would only give short and blunt answers. In the Marvel star's documentary, "Welcome to Wrexham," which was titled after his Welsh soccer team, Ryan shared that he played a lot of sports growing up because it was one of the few ways in which he achieved his father's love and approval.

According to Ryan, "It carried on all through show business, an unquenchable quest for validation. My father has been dead for years but that stuff doesn't really go away," (via the Daily Mail). Due to this complicated relationship, the actor developed some mental health issues and even cut off contact with James for a decade until his wife, Blake Lively, helped them to reconcile. Sadly, James passed away from Parkinson's disease in 2015, but as a silver lining, he got to meet his granddaughter, James, whom the couple named after him.