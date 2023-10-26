The Worst Fights Between Welcome To Plathville's Ethan And Moriah
The TLC show "Welcome to Plathville" has been a rollercoaster of dramatic conflicts since its debut in 2019. It focuses on the Plath family, which consists of nine kids — ranging in age from 10 to 25 — and their two very conservative, fundamentalist parents. The focal point of the family turmoil initially revolved around Kim Plath, the matriarch, and Olivia Plath, the wife of eldest son Ethan. What began as a feud between daughter-in-law and mother-in-law has now spilled over into other familial relationships, causing rifts among previously close family members.
Most notably, the once-enviable sibling relationship between Ethan and Moriah Plath has taken a significant hit in recent years. Moriah and Olivia found themselves at odds, leading Ethan to side with his wife. As he was the only one standing up for Olivia, it created a sense that the rest of the Plath family was conspiring against her.
As time passed and Olivia started expressing her dissatisfaction with the Plaths more openly, the once-friendly dynamic between Moriah and Olivia soured, resulting in an uncomfortable atmosphere for everyone involved. The sibling connection between Ethan and Moriah has thus evolved into a complex and strained dynamic. Public disagreements, mutual disapproval, and severed ties have marked their journey, with more conflict on the horizon.
When Moriah moved out without telling anyone
One of the most drama-filled moments between Ethan and Moriah Plath unfolded when Moriah unexpectedly moved out of her brother's residence without giving him prior notice. During Season 4 of "Welcome to Plathville," Moriah relocated to Florida, where Ethan and Olivia Plath benevolently allowed her to live with them. During this time, Moriah ended her relationship with her then-boyfriend, Max Kallschmidt, and the couple financially supported her until she could regain her footing.
However, tensions escalated between Olivia and Moriah, leading Moriah to make the drastic decision to move out of the Florida property without informing anyone. Upon Ethan and Olivia's return from a trip to Europe, they discovered the house vacant. Expressing his frustration in a Season 5 confessional, Ethan revealed that Moriah was initially expected to stay for a few more weeks. He remarked, "But then something happens that she doesn't like, [she] packs up all her stuff... That does feel a little bit theatrical if you will."
In contrast, Moriah believed she had no alternative. During her episode interview, she admitted not feeling guilty about severing ties with Olivia (via People). She stated, "It's really, really sad, especially because I know that by me ending my relationship with Olivia, I probably won't have a relationship with Ethan for a while." In the end, Moriah added, "But this is what I needed."
Moriah blocked Ethan following her surprise move
After Moriah Plath's unexpected departure, she took another bold step in what she believed was the right direction by cutting her older brother off completely. In a Season 5 confessional on "Welcome to Plathville," Moriah disclosed that she and Ethan Plath haven't been in contact for a while. According to Entertainment Tonight, Moriah felt compelled to block him due to his behavior. "He was calling me ... all the time," she stated. Further explaining the nature of their communication after her sudden departure, Moriah noted, "I wasn't even given the chance to speak, wasn't listened to, and he would just yell at me."
The rift extended to Olivia Plath, who was also shunned by Moriah and the rest of the Plath family upon her return from Europe. In the meantime, adding to the complexity of the feud, Ethan and Olivia decided to relocate to Minnesota without informing Moriah, intensifying her emotional turmoil. Despite her unsettled feelings, Moriah admitted to TLC's cameras that she wasn't ready to reconcile their relationship. She acknowledged, "I'm over it, and it is what it is, and one day, things will be in a better place, and we can talk, but that's not today, and that's too bad."
Ethan took to social media to diss Moriah for unpaid bills
Before TLC aired the Moriah Plath moving-out incident, Ethan Plath took to social media to blast his younger sister. As mentioned, Ethan took Moriah in after her big breakup, and he and Olivia Plath provided her with the stability she needed during the tough period. In a May 2022 interview with People, the couple spoke openly about offering Moriah assistance, which sometimes included paying her bills. "I know [Moriah's] good for it too," Ethan said at the time.
However, a few months later, Ethan's tone changed dramatically. As reported by Soap Dirt, the oldest Plath sibling decided to publicly diss Moriah for not paying him back. Moriah posted a selfie to her Instagram, captioned, "Growing her wings... I mean eyelashes." Ethan saw it as an opportunity to leave an obviously bitter comment, writing, "Those lashes are long, but not as long as the list of bills you owe me." Moriah has since deleted the photo in question, and the conversation did not escalate further in the public eye.
Interestingly, a Reddit thread reminded TLC fans that Ethan had previously praised Moriah for diligently trying to repay him. A user in the discussion noted the shift in Ethan's behavior, suggesting, "It seems like he's trying to start unnecessary drama."
Moriah joined in on the credit card feud
Ethan and Moriah Plath's relationship seems to be on a downward spiral as their fights keep getting worse and more public. Amid the ongoing feud between Olivia and Kim Plath, Moriah publicly supported her mother after Olivia accused Kim of misusing Ethan's credit card.
Following what is now one of the biggest fights between Olivia and the rest of the Plath family, Moriah posted a joint family statement to her Instagram account, calling Olivia out for fabricating the story to justify her feelings and enhance her side of the narrative. While this particular incident didn't involve a direct confrontation between Ethan and Moriah, according to People, Ethan did not mince words when expressing his sentiments about the situation to his wife, with whom he sided.
"I'm really disappointed in Moriah, disappointed in Micah for going along with it," Ethan stated in the Season 5 episode, adding, "There's two sides to a coin: she may not like it, but it still doesn't negate the fact that it happened." As Ethan has unmistakably declared his allegiance, Moriah appears to have a personal vendetta against Olivia, particularly after Olivia declined to partake in the birthday commemoration of the late Joshua Plath.
Moriah ultimately sided with her family, sans Ethan
As reported by In Touch Weekly, Moriah Plath opened up to TLC's cameras about experiencing a bout of depression amid the family drama, revealing that getting baptized was a crucial step in her journey to recovery. Considering the family feuds that unfolded, cutting ties with Ethan appears to have been the right decision for Moriah, and she is not hiding her feelings.
With tensions escalating and showing no signs of subsiding, at least not on "Welcome to Plathville," Moriah has ultimately aligned herself with her family. In a clip from Season 5, the musician noted, "It's gotten to the point where lies are being told," referring to the infamous credit card story. She then added, "I personally want to do my part in making things right," which explains why she took it upon herself to share the aforementioned statement from the Plaths.
Later in the episode, Moriah, along with her brother Micah Plath and parents Kim and Barry Plath, can be seen discussing Olivia's influence over Ethan. Moriah has since changed her stance despite previously siding with Ethan and his wife. Micah and Barry described Olivia as manipulative, to which Moriah responded, "And that's why I choose not to have a relationship with her anymore." As the root of the issues between Ethan and Moriah largely stems from Moriah's strained relationship with Olivia, it seems unlikely that the siblings will reconcile anytime soon, given Moriah's feelings about Olivia.