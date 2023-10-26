Taylor Swift's Most Controversial Moments Over The Years

Whether you were hoping to score tickets or not, we all remember the chaos that ensued when tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour first went on sale. In November 2022, tickets for Swift's first major tour in four years went on presale on Ticketmaster. When the presale began, the website was completely overloaded, forcing fans to wait through glitches and bots getting in the way amidst the 14 million people on the site fighting for tickets. Ultimately, the tickets sold out, prompting Ticketmaster to cancel the scheduled public ticket sale.

Much of the source of the problem was a result of Ticketmaster's monopoly over the industry and, as they put it, the "extraordinarily high demands," per X, formerly known as Twitter. Still, plenty of folks held Swift responsible, too. She then took to her Instagram stories to address the issue. "I'm not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could," she wrote, per Us Weekly. "It's truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really p****s me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them. And to those who didn't get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs. Thank you for wanting to be there. You have no idea how much that means."