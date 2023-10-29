What We Know About Hallmark Star Ashley Williams' Relationship With Neal Dodson

On the must-watch Hallmark channel, Ashley Williams is known for starring in movies such as "Two Tickets to Paradise," "Notes of Autumn," and "Holiday Hearts." Outside of the feel-good network, the actor has appeared in series like "The Jim Gaffigan Show," "Good Morning, Miami," and "How I Met Your Mother." While we love to see the romantic hijinks Williams gets up to on our television screens, her personal romantic life appears to be much more easy-going.

The Hallmark star is in a long-term relationship with Neal Dodson, whom she married in 2011 and has since had two kids with. "He's dreamy. He's also a rockstar dad and we don't know what we'd do without him," Williams said on Instagram about her husband. "Thanks @nealdodson17 for leading our nomadic family through the trenches with humor, bright ideas and unwavering energy. Every day is a ride and I'm ever grateful."

If you're unfamiliar, Dodson is an independent producer with credits in films such as "Margin Call," "A Most Violent Year," and "All is Lost." He's even worked on Hallmark movies with his wife, as he's listed as an executive producer on the titles "Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday" and "Sister Swap: Christmas in the City."