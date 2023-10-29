The Bold And The Beautiful Famous Feuds: Brooke And Sheila

Sheila started slowly poisoning Stephanie with mercury, causing her to grow ill and lose her mind. Brooke discovered what Sheila was doing and put a stop to it, finally seeing Sheila for the villain she really was. Sheila kidnapped Eric and confessed her feelings for him one more time, but when he rejected her, she threatened to shoot him. Taylor Hayes (then Hunter Tylo) almost managed to get Sheila to hand over the gun, but when Brooke showed up, Sheila was startled and shot both Taylor and Brooke, presumably killing Taylor in the process.

The next time Brooke and Sheila crossed paths was when Ridge was kidnapped by Sheila after his wedding to Brooke in South America. Brooke managed to find Ridge with Nick Marone's (Jack Wagner) help, but when they tried to escape, Ridge was allegedly killed.

After being shot and assumed dead, Sheila resurfaced in 2017 and apologized for her past misdeeds, looking to make amends with the citizens of Los Angeles. She tried to reconnect with her son, Finn (Tanner Novlan) but was thwarted by Brooke. In an act of revenge, Sheila swapped Brooke's drink with champagne at the New Year's Eve party so she would get drunk. Brooke did indeed lose her inhibitions and cheated on Ridge with Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), and Sheila had accomplished what she set out to do: cause more chaos in Brooke's life.