The Bold And The Beautiful Famous Feuds: Brooke And Sheila
The most evil deeds are often done by the people closest to you, and no one knows that pain better than Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) from "The Bold and the Beautiful." As long-time characters on the soap, both Brooke and Sheila have been through their fair share of challenges, mostly at the hands of each other. Although they have been friends at certain times during their chaotic relationship, Brooke and Sheila make much better enemies than they do partners.
Brooke has been in Los Angeles since "The Bold and the Beautiful" premiered in 1987. Known for her many marriages, the animosity between Brooke and Sheila initially started because Brooke was married to Eric (John McCook), whom Sheila fell in love with. For Brooke, it was a case of wrong place, wrong time, but that didn't matter to Sheila; she was determined to get Brooke away from Eric and have him to herself.
Sheila wanted to keep Brooke out of Eric's life
In an attempt to keep her enemies closer, Sheila got hired as Brooke's nanny for her kids. When Brooke became pregnant and wasn't sure if Eric or Ridge Forrester (then Ronn Moss) was the father of baby Bridget, Sheila fixed the paternity test so the results would show that Ridge was the father, not Eric. With Eric free from that responsibility, he proposed to Sheila and she accepted. After they were married, Sheila was hired as Brooke's liaison when she became head of Forrester Creations, and the two women grew closer. However, their brief friendship was not meant to be.
Eric's first love, Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery), found out about Sheila's criminal past in Genoa City prior to her arrival in Los Angeles and told Brooke. They confronted Sheila and were almost shot and killed by her. Sheila was arrested and went to jail, but she was soon paroled and tried to make amends with Brooke. She rejected Sheila after finding out that Sheila was the one who tampered with Bridget's paternity test and that Eric was the real father, not Ridge. Still, Sheila considered Brooke someone she needed to protect, and when Stephanie tried to gain custody of Brooke's children, Sheila turned her ire on her.
Brooke's rejection fueled Sheila's revenge
Sheila started slowly poisoning Stephanie with mercury, causing her to grow ill and lose her mind. Brooke discovered what Sheila was doing and put a stop to it, finally seeing Sheila for the villain she really was. Sheila kidnapped Eric and confessed her feelings for him one more time, but when he rejected her, she threatened to shoot him. Taylor Hayes (then Hunter Tylo) almost managed to get Sheila to hand over the gun, but when Brooke showed up, Sheila was startled and shot both Taylor and Brooke, presumably killing Taylor in the process.
The next time Brooke and Sheila crossed paths was when Ridge was kidnapped by Sheila after his wedding to Brooke in South America. Brooke managed to find Ridge with Nick Marone's (Jack Wagner) help, but when they tried to escape, Ridge was allegedly killed.
After being shot and assumed dead, Sheila resurfaced in 2017 and apologized for her past misdeeds, looking to make amends with the citizens of Los Angeles. She tried to reconnect with her son, Finn (Tanner Novlan) but was thwarted by Brooke. In an act of revenge, Sheila swapped Brooke's drink with champagne at the New Year's Eve party so she would get drunk. Brooke did indeed lose her inhibitions and cheated on Ridge with Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), and Sheila had accomplished what she set out to do: cause more chaos in Brooke's life.