What Impressed Marie Osmond The Most About Working With The B&B Cast On Her Soap Debut

Soap operas are known for being fast-paced work environments; with new episodes five days a week, actors are thrown into their characters and storylines at full force to try and put out as much content as possible. This was clearly a surprise for Marie Osmond when she showed up on set for her debut. In an interview with People, Osmond detailed what shocked her the most about the cast.

"These people will get 25 pages that they have to memorize in one day and do it right when they get them, and their hours are just insane," she told the outlet. "I started at five in the morning, and I left at 11 o'clock. Just because it was, I'm sure this [was] special. But man, they work hard, and I had two days to get everything memorized, figured out, and learned."

Osmond went on to compare filming a soap opera to filming a movie or television show and explained that soap operas are much quicker-paced since they don't film multiple angles of one scene. But the experience was exciting and allowed Osmond to check one more thing off of her show business bucket list.