B&B's John McCook And Thorsten Kaye Take Fans Inside Eric And Ridge's Runway Feud

Since the beginning of "The Bold and the Beautiful," Eric Forrester (John McCook) has been the driving force behind fashion design company Forrester Creations. But because he felt his son, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) — who is now CEO of the family business — wants him to retire, and because he's dealing with severe arthritis and cerebral vascular disease, Eric's on a mission to create one final fashion line. It's become a badge of honor for him and he's going to do it no matter what, creating a battle of the lines within the company which will ultimately be determined on the runway in another fantastic "B&B" fashion show. But all Ridge sees is his dad being cantankerous and he has no idea about Eric's health issues.

It's great to see Eric back at the forefront, and this conflict is one of the "B&B" storylines we can't wait to see play out. McCook and Kaye were interviewed on Michael Fairman's YouTube channel, posted on October 11, and discussed this current story. McCook explained that because he's an older man dealing with issues of health and feeling pushed out of the family business, it plays well for audience members who can identify with his character. "I think there is a large percentage of our audience who are over 50, 60, or 70 years old. They like to see stories about people their age and with the same kinds of problems," he said.