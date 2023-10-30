Inside King Philippe's Relationship With Queen Mathilde

Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde married in 1999 and have succeeded in the tricky task of keeping their private lives private while carrying out all the public obligations required of working royals. One factor that may have helped them is King Philippe's low-key (and what some critics call "dull") personality. Even in his younger, single years, he was more likely to be spotted on a long-distance bike ride than drinking and flirting in clubs. And unlike many royals, he hasn't left behind a string of high-profile ex-girlfriends. Indeed, his apparent absence of a love life had caused some royal watchers to worry that he'd never get married at all.

So when he finally did announce his engagement, it was the fact of his engagement, rather than his choice of a bride, that got people talking. His fiancée, Mathilde d'Udekem d'Acoz, while more outgoing than her now-husband, was also used to keeping a low profile — so much so that media outlets struggled to find any recent photos of her when their engagement was announced. A Belgian noble herself, she is the country's first queen to be an actual native Belgian — a fact that only endeared her to the Belgian public more.