What's The Top Bombshell From Prince Harry's Spare? Here's What Royals Fans Say - Exclusive Survey

For years, rumors have swarmed Prince Harry about the possibility that his "real" father may have been Major James Hewitt, a former Cavalry officer in the British Army. Not only did Prince Harry address this rumor in his memoir, he also revealed that King Charles would make hurtful jokes and comments alluding to the possibility that he was not Harry's biological father. According to The List's survey, 17% of voters found this detail to be wildly shocking. Harry recalls his father telling "unfunny jokes" and ending stories by saying, "Who knows if I'm really the Prince of Wales? Who knows if I'm even your real father?" (via Page Six).

Prince Harry's memoir also revealed the truth about his tense relationship with older brother, Prince William. For years, they had a fractious relationship — Harry wrote that William is his " beloved brother and arch nemesis," per Vanity Fair, which 12% of fans claimed was the biggest bombshell.

Another 11% of fans were stunned to learn that both Prince William and Prince Harry urged their father not to marry Camilla Parker Bowles. According to CNN, Harry wrote that they worried "she'd be like all the wicked stepmothers in storybooks." Luckily, he confirms that she did not treat them cruelly.

With all the bombshells that "Spare" has revealed, it looks like the chances of reconciliation for Harry and the royal family are slim to none ± at least for the time being.