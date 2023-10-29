Where Is 90 Day Fiancé's Leida Margaretha Now?
An untold truth of the "90 Day Fiancé" franchise is that there's no script to the many storylines. The show is undoubtedly filled with some interesting characters from all walks of life, and Leida Margaretha is no exception. When she appeared in Season 6 of the series, the Indonesia-born mother made it clear that she was accustomed to the finer things in life. She frequently boasted about her comfortable upbringing in her native country, which didn't always align with the modest Wisconsin life of her fiancé, Eric Rosenbrook.
Fans would not get a chance to see her progression on the show since she and Rosenbrook made a decision in 2018 to quit the series after their season aired. This was a "90 Day Fiancé" spoiler shared on social media, and the following year, the drama only continued with Margaretha winning a four-year restraining order against Rosenbrook's daughter, Tasha Rosenbrook, whom she feuded with during filming. Despite her rocky landing in the U.S., in 2020, Margaretha announced that she'd completed her studies to become a doctor. However, fans on Reddit seemed skeptical about her actual credentials. The fact that Margaretha was arrested in October 2023, according to TMZ, surely did not help the criticism she has received surrounding her shady educational background. Even though she walked away from the show, Margaretha's post-"90 Day" life has not been smooth sailing.
Margaretha became an OnlyFans creator
In a surprising twist, Leida Margaretha was found on OnlyFans sometime in 2020. The subscription-based platform is widely associated with explicit adult content. For her subscribers, Margaretha was promoting adult cosplay content under the alias AyaCO. When fellow "90 Day Life" alum Karine Martins considered joining the app, Margaretha expressed her support in a comment on a now-deleted social media post. "She can absolutely do it. Whatever content you have, you can absolutely do it on OnlyFans," Margaretha wrote.
It seems as if Margaretha's OnlyFans profile is no longer active, and it's unclear when she decided to quit the app. However, after the company announced in August 2021 that it was getting rid of explicit content, Margaretha was among the reality stars to speak out about the policy change in an Instagram video. However, since her page is now disabled there as well, further insight into her OnlyFans ventures and why she chose to leave the site is a mystery.
Margaretha was arrested on fraud charges
"90 Day Fiancé" fans were likely stunned to learn that Leida Margaretha was arrested, and her charges are pretty serious. On October 6, 2023, Margaretha was hauled off to the Columbia County Jail in Wisconsin. The arrest arrived after the owners of Loggerhead Deco, where Margaretha worked, told authorities that she'd allegedly stolen funds from the business. Local news outlet WKOW reported that, using the company's banking account details, the former TLC show participant made unauthorized payments and withdrawals to a number of external accounts. Multiple victims reported losing money in Margaretha's scheme. Her charges include theft, forgery, and wire fraud, TMZ confirmed. It's unknown how long Margaretha has been employed with the company, but TMZ also reports that she could face additional charges.
Margaretha's husband, Eric Rosenbrook, has remained silent on the matter. However, he could likely come under intense scrutiny as well regarding whether or not he had knowledge of the accusations against his wife. They purchased their first home together in 2020, so their finances could be placed under a microscope. Rosenbrook doesn't appear to have active social media platforms either, so for now, fans of the show are left to speculate. Hopefully, Margaretha can land back on her feet once her legal troubles are over, though it seems she has a long road ahead.