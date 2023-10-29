Where Is 90 Day Fiancé's Leida Margaretha Now?

An untold truth of the "90 Day Fiancé" franchise is that there's no script to the many storylines. The show is undoubtedly filled with some interesting characters from all walks of life, and Leida Margaretha is no exception. When she appeared in Season 6 of the series, the Indonesia-born mother made it clear that she was accustomed to the finer things in life. She frequently boasted about her comfortable upbringing in her native country, which didn't always align with the modest Wisconsin life of her fiancé, Eric Rosenbrook.

Fans would not get a chance to see her progression on the show since she and Rosenbrook made a decision in 2018 to quit the series after their season aired. This was a "90 Day Fiancé" spoiler shared on social media, and the following year, the drama only continued with Margaretha winning a four-year restraining order against Rosenbrook's daughter, Tasha Rosenbrook, whom she feuded with during filming. Despite her rocky landing in the U.S., in 2020, Margaretha announced that she'd completed her studies to become a doctor. However, fans on Reddit seemed skeptical about her actual credentials. The fact that Margaretha was arrested in October 2023, according to TMZ, surely did not help the criticism she has received surrounding her shady educational background. Even though she walked away from the show, Margaretha's post-"90 Day" life has not been smooth sailing.