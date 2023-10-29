The Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Family That Has Over 20 Kids

The Frisch family appeared in Season 6 of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition." Aaron and Jackie Frisch are the biological parents of three children. While in Haiti on a mission trip, the Frisches adopted five children from a local orphanage and brought them home to Toledo. Upon arriving home, they adopted three more children locally, bringing their total number of kids to 11. Taking care of their huge family was a struggle for Aaron, who worked as both a paramedic and firefighter to make ends meet. The "Extreme Makeover" team decided it was time to step in and help the open-hearted couple.

WTOL11 reported that hundreds of volunteers from the community showed up to help work on the house. The finished result blew the family away. Not only did their new 20-room home look amazing, but it also celebrated the fusion of cultures in their household. One of the most magical moments from the home reveal was the custom monument that blended the American flag with the Haitian flag, and it was by far the room that received the most excitement from the children. As an added surprise, each of the Frisch kids received a full-ride scholarship to college.

At the end of the episode, Jackie had a touching message for the audience. "We're a family, and family isn't always about the blood that you have or the color that you have," she stated. "And this house is going to be able to make us reach more people and help more people." True to their word, Aaron and Jackie would continue to help more children in the years after their episode aired.