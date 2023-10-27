What Blake Lively's Relationship With Her Late Father Ernie Was Like

Blake Lively, despite being a prominent figure in Hollywood, has managed to masterfully shield her personal life from the public eye. While the "Gossip Girl" star occasionally provides glimpses into her relationship with fellow A-lister Ryan Reynolds and their four children, the finer details of her broader personal life remain mostly private.

Blake's parents, Ernie and Elaine Lively, both of whom were active in the entertainment industry, pursued careers both as actors and also as a director and a talent manager, respectively. Ernie's illustrious 50-year career featured notable television appearances in shows like "Falcon Crest" and "Murder, She Wrote." He also notably portrayed Blake's character's father in "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" and its sequel.

Elaine, meanwhile, gained recognition for her role in the '90s video game series "Return to Zork," in which her husband also featured. Ernie sadly passed away in June 2021 at the age of 74 due to cardiac complications. Beyond introducing her to the world of acting, Blake's parents have left a lasting impact, especially her father. Following Ernie's heartbreaking death, she paid a warm tribute to her dad when naming her beverage business.