Derick Dillard Has Valid Concerns About The Duggars' Childhood On Reality TV

The following article contains references to the abuse and sexual abuse of children.

Jill Duggar Dillard's memoir, "Counting the Cost," discusses her childhood being raised in the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) organization and her time on reality TV as a star of "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On." The book was written with Derick Dillard (Jill's husband) and Craig Borlase. Jill and Derick sat down with the Los Angeles Times to discuss the book, their experiences on the show, and the issues with having children on reality TV. A major concern is education, which is something Derick brought up.

"If a family sees an opportunity to make money," Derick said, "they can justify taking away their kids' time [in school] because, well, they don't need education, they can just have this money to support them." Although Jill was able to take higher education classes and got certified as a midwife, Derick said her siblings seem to only have a seventh-grade education level, because shooting "19 Kids and Counting" was always a priority.

Jill backed up her husband, saying that TV networks need to ensure the kids they work with "are being protected, and that they're getting the education they need, that [the TV show] is not taking priority and that their rights are not being violated." Jill admitted that she was forced to put certain moments from her life on television that she didn't want to.