The 5 Most Troubling Duggar Parenting Techniques Alleged In Shiny Happy People

The following article contains references to the sexual abuse of children.

The Amazon Prime docuseries "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets" is the "LuLaRich" of the Duggar family — a close look at the darker side of what appears to be a wholesome, all-American lifestyle. Millions of viewers watched the "19 Kids and Counting" clan grow up under the guidance of parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Their household was a neat and efficient one where the mom barely ever raised her voice, and the children spent their days playing music and studying the Bible instead of watching TV or texting their friends.

But as "Shiny Happy People" revealed, the Duggars' parenting methods are anchored in the teachings of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), a Christian sect whose ultimate aim is to bring ultra-conservative values to American government. Former IBLP members — including daughter Jill Duggar Dillard and her cousin Amy Duggar King — describe it as a cult. Families adhere to the rules set down by founder Bill Gothard, believing this will earn them a place in heaven and protect them from evil. As an ex-member wrote (via Recovering Grace), "Anything bad that happened (from a pet dying to getting stuck in traffic) was portrayed as an attack from Satan that you had done something to deserve."

Though Jim Bob and Michelle may have intended to raise their large family in the best way possible, a number of their parenting choices are questionable at best and potentially harmful at worst. These are among the most troubling.