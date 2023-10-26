Days Of Our Lives' Chandler Massey Makes His Hallmark Christmas Movie Return

"Days of Our Lives" alum Chandler Massey's first experience with Christmas-themed fare was in 2021's TV special, "Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas." Although he had been in and out of the sudser for a few years playing Will Horton, Massey was last seen on the main show in February 2023. He previously appeared in "Next Stop, Christmas" and "A Tale of Two Christmases," and now fans can enjoy watching the former soap star in Hallmark's latest addition to its annual "Countdown to Christmas" event, "Mystic Christmas."

As the title would suggest, the movie was filmed in Mystic, Connecticut, where the 1988 movie "Mystic Pizza" was also shot. The plot revolves around Juniper (Jessy Schram), a marine veterinarian who gets a temp job at an aquarium/rehabilitation center in Mystic. Sawyer, played by Massey, is a local pizza shop owner, and the two have a romantic past together. With the festive spirit in the air, it looks like Juniper and Sawyer could reconnect.

According to CT Insider, "General Hospital" star William R. Moses, who took on the part of Jeff Webber in 2022, also appears in the film, and he fondly reminisced about being in the town before, when he appeared in the 1988 classic as Tim. The various locations that the holiday film was shot at include Mystic Seaport Museum, Mystic Aquarium, and Olde Mistick Village. "Mystic Christmas" premieres on the Hallmark Channel on Saturday, October 28, 2023.