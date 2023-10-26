Days Of Our Lives' Chandler Massey Makes His Hallmark Christmas Movie Return
"Days of Our Lives" alum Chandler Massey's first experience with Christmas-themed fare was in 2021's TV special, "Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas." Although he had been in and out of the sudser for a few years playing Will Horton, Massey was last seen on the main show in February 2023. He previously appeared in "Next Stop, Christmas" and "A Tale of Two Christmases," and now fans can enjoy watching the former soap star in Hallmark's latest addition to its annual "Countdown to Christmas" event, "Mystic Christmas."
As the title would suggest, the movie was filmed in Mystic, Connecticut, where the 1988 movie "Mystic Pizza" was also shot. The plot revolves around Juniper (Jessy Schram), a marine veterinarian who gets a temp job at an aquarium/rehabilitation center in Mystic. Sawyer, played by Massey, is a local pizza shop owner, and the two have a romantic past together. With the festive spirit in the air, it looks like Juniper and Sawyer could reconnect.
According to CT Insider, "General Hospital" star William R. Moses, who took on the part of Jeff Webber in 2022, also appears in the film, and he fondly reminisced about being in the town before, when he appeared in the 1988 classic as Tim. The various locations that the holiday film was shot at include Mystic Seaport Museum, Mystic Aquarium, and Olde Mistick Village. "Mystic Christmas" premieres on the Hallmark Channel on Saturday, October 28, 2023.
Massey enjoys the feel-good themes of Hallmark films
Chandler Massey has worked with Hallmark before, of course, including in "Heart of the Matter," in 2022, and "Next Stop, Christmas" the year prior. The actor discussed working with Hallmark on those films with CT Insider, explaining that he really enjoys it because "To be part of a feel-good Christmas story is a really lovely thing." Massey continued, "I think Hallmark has found success because it's kind of a happy thing, a feel-good kind of channel."
Although the pizza restaurant in the movie isn't the same as the titular one featured in "Mystic Pizza," but rather Mango's Wood-fired Pizza, co-star Jessy Schram confirmed that she was still looking forward to shooting in the location. Schram enthused, "When they said [the film] was going to be in Mystic, I looked it up and I thought that the pictures were adorable. I knew we weren't going anywhere where we would not be enjoying ourselves."
The actor also appreciated the focus on marine biology and rehabilitation, which Patti Murin, who plays Juniper's best friend, pointed out is something new for a Hallmark movie too. She was attracted to the film's themes and even participated in a real-life seal release, in which the Mystic Aquarium sent a seal back into its natural habitat. Judging by this sneak peek, posted to Hallmark's YouTube, "Mystic Christmas" is definitely going to be a must-watch.