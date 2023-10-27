All The Details Of Britney Spears & Colin Farrell's Y2K Fling

There have been plenty of celebrity flings that we seem to have forgotten about, Colin Farrell and Britney Spears being one of them. Though the couple only reportedly had a short two-week affair, they still made an impact because of how good they looked together and how strange their union seemed on paper. To add more fuel to their fire, Farrell was the first man Spears was spotted with following her messy breakup with Justin Timberlake, who accused her of cheating and publicly slut-shamed her several times.

Spears and Farrell first sparked dating rumors after being spotted kissing at a nightclub in January 2003. After that, they appeared smitten at the premiere of Farrell's film, "The Recruit." When reporters at the event asked him if he was dating Spears, he replied, "We're not dating. She's a sweet, sweet girl. There's nothing going on — just mates" (via Entertainment Weekly). However, after the premiere, the two reportedly indulged in some serious PDA as they openly made out at a private afterparty at The Chateau Marmont.

Later, W Magazine asked Spears about her relationship with Farrell, and she had a similar story to tell. "Yes, I kissed him... He's the cutest, hottest thing in the world — wooh! But it was nothing serious," she gushed, per People. For a while, that was all we knew about their short-lived romance. That is until 2023 when Spears released her tell-all memoir, "The Woman In Me," which included several surprising confessions, answered several burning questions, and set the record straight about their Y2K fling.