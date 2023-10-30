The Iconic Hocus Pocus Scene That Almost Never Happened

"Hocus Pocus" is a popular Halloween film that turned 30 in 2023. The untold truth of the film is that some of the most memorable moments weren't written in the script. The film's director Kenny Ortega has an impressive Hollywood resume, having worked as a choreographer, director, or both on a variety of legendary projects. He did double-duty for "Hocus Pocus," and he spoke with Entertainment Weekly about some of the improvised scenes in the film.

"The calming circle, Kathy [Najimy] came up with that," Ortega said. Najimy played Mary Sanderson, one of the three witchy Sanderson sisters running around Salem. Ortega went on to say how Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker — who played Winnie and Sarah Sanderson, respectively — went along with the improvised moment. In the scene, viewers can see Midler and Parker smile when Najimy pushes them to try the calming circle, perhaps implying a small break in character.

The director-choreographer said the actors in the film were "improvisational geniuses" and added, "We honored the writing, and then we had a party." Ortega mentioned that the witch walk the sisters did was made up by the actors as well and that the environment on set left the door open for actors to try new things.