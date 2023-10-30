Who Is High-Profile Tennis Girlfriend Morgan Riddle?

Do you ever wonder what it's really like to be an Instagram influencer? If so, you might learn a thing or two from Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle. The blonde beauty has around 200,000 followers on Instagram and over 400,000 on TikTok, and her name seems to be on everyone's lips. She's a rising social media star, a style icon, and Fritz's biggest fan.

The American tennis player met Riddle on the dating app Raya in 2020. They went on a date a few weeks later, and their relationship grew stronger over time. Riddle wasn't into tennis before she started dating Fritz but soon became an advocate for the sport. According to one of her TikTok videos, she's "on a personal mission to make tennis cool again."

The New York Times called Riddle "the most famous woman in men's tennis." Although she rarely plays the sport, she's a constant presence at her boyfriend's matches. "I was a theater and speech and debate kid when I was in high school, so I am not athletic in any way, and my coordination is pretty awful," she told The Cut. The blonde bombshell may not excel at sports, but she definitely has an eye for fashion.