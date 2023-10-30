Inside Hallmark Star Clare Bowen's Relationship With Brandon Robert Young

That blonde pixie named Scarlett that we fell in love with on the TV show "Nashville?" That's Clare Bowen, and despite her authentic-sounding Southern accent, she's actually from Australia. The ABC-then-CMT series threw Scarlett into multiple romantic entanglements that were always doomed, but it did right by the character in the series finale with the singer revealing her engagement to a hot guitar-playing guy. And that guy? Brandon Robert Young — none other than Bowen's real-life husband in a cameo appearance.

It was a case of art imitating life, as the couple actually did meet as musicians, performing together on stage in 2013. Bowen was touring, and a member of her entourage couldn't make it, so Young was called in to sing a duet and play guitar for the Nashville performance. The petite blonde would later recall her impression of Young after their initial meeting. "I was overwhelmed with the feeling of just wanting to know him," she wrote on Happy Little Vows. "He exuded gentleness and warmth. The air around him was gold."

It was the beginning of a love story worthy of any rom-com — like the Hallmark movies Bowen has starred in, "Dollar Cove" and "#Xmas" — and their story is still being written.