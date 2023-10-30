Hallmark's Autumn Reeser Didn't Keep Up With Her Former Teen Show Co-Star

While Autumn Reeser is known on the Hallmark channel for starring in fan-favorite films such as "The Wedding Veil Unveiled," and "The Wedding Veil Inspiration," the actor actually got her start on a classic teen drama from the 2000s. Reeser joined the cast of "The O.C." as Taylor Townsend during Season 3, becoming a series regular beside young stars like Rachel Bilson, Adam Brody, and Ben McKenzie.

The Hallmark star appears to have kept in touch with many of her old castmates, even reuniting with a notable few at a nostalgic event, but the same can't be said about her relationship with former "O.C." star Mischa Barton. In an interview with Us Weekly, Reeser revealed that she hasn't kept in contact with Barton, even appearing out of the loop about her career moves.

Barton, a British American actor, played Marissa Cooper on "The O.C.," one of the show's leading figures and a primary love interest to Ben McKenzie's character Ryan Atwood. While the two worked on the show together throughout its third season, Barton left "The O.C." after she was killed off during the Season 3 finale, seemingly leaving Reeser an opening as a series regular.