King Charles' Most Controversial Moments Since Becoming King

King Charles III is no stranger to controversy. Ever since his highly publicized divorce from Princess Diana, the royal has proved a polarizing figure in the British public consciousness. From cheating on his wife with Camilla Parker-Bowles, now Queen Camilla (not to mention the dreaded Tampongate that followed), to his attempts to influence British government policy, Charles has found himself in hot water more than once. And now that he is king, his unconventional persona is all the more jarring.

Queen Elizabeth II was always sure to adhere to a strong sense of duty and thus remained stoic and impartial in public. Unlike his mom, Charles has hard a difficult time shying away from voicing his often contentious opinions. His insistence on doing so has led to much derision from critics, who warned of the supposed dangers of an "activist king" as far back as 2008.

Of course, Charles has been rebellious and divisive long before then. "Perhaps we just have to accept that it is God's will that the unorthodox individual is doomed to years of frustration, ridicule," he said in 1982, per The New Yorker, "and failure in order to act out his role in the scheme of things, until his day arrives, and mankind is ready to receive his message."

Of course, becoming king hasn't changed Charles' personality. Since taking the throne in September 2022, he has been the subject of controversy several times over.