Sophia Culpo Enlisted An NFL Insider To Expose Her Ex Braxton Berrios For Cheating

Throughout model Sophia Culpo and NFL player Braxton Berrios' two-year relationship, they consistently shared their love through adorable Instagram pictures. When Berrios had to move to New Jersey after signing with the New York Jets, Culpo made the move with him. However, in March 2023, she confirmed their breakup and moved out that April.

Then, fans began to notice that the model was losing weight at an alarming rate, and Culpo wrote an Instagram story explaining that her weight loss was "unintentional" and caused by her breakup with Berrios gravely affecting her mental health (via E! News). Later, Culpo shared another Instagram story about the split, writing, "I haven't addressed this because it's been really hard to come to terms with and process. I'll say that it didn't end well or honestly. A lot of trust was broken," per Fox News.

Olivia Culpo was there for her sister with some valuable advice: "I just told her that this will all pass and someday you'll look back on this and be so proud of the strength that you had to get through the hardest moments" (via E! News). After rumors of Berrios' new romance with TikTok star Alix Earle began flying in June 2023, Culpo shaded him through a TikTok, writing, "Give it a few but call me when the love bombing ends" (via People). With this, she seemingly confirmed that Berrios cheated on her with Earle, but she still needed a little more proof to truly believe it.