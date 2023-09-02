Alix Earle: 10 Facts About The TikTok Star

If you haven't heard the name Alix Earle, you may be living under a rock. The TikTok sensation, who seemingly blew up overnight, is the new It-girl in town. The New Jersey resident has come a long way since her first video, in which she and her friends wore outfits made from trash bags. Today, she has millions of followers on TikTok, has partnerships with brands like Rare Beauty and Tarte, parties with celebrities like Miley Cyrus, and has inspired many to copy her white eyeliner trick.

So what is it about Earle that has the world obsessed? Most can agree it comes down to her relatability and authenticity. Whether she's opening up about her acne struggles, showing off her messy dorm room, or suffering through a hangover after a wild night out, Earle feels like a girl we can all be friends with, or at least makes us feel better about not having it all together. "This legitimately made me feel so much better about the fact that I am also just a messy girl," read one TikTok comment.

From her tumultuous love life to exciting future projects, we've rounded up everything you need to know about the internet's favorite influencer.