Robert De Niro Has A Long History Of Speaking Out Against Donald Trump

Robert De Niro is widely considered one of the greatest actors of all time. Making Oscar history several times over, De Niro has starred in cult classics such as "The Godfather," "Taxi Driver," and "Jackie Brown." While he is world-renowned for his acting chops, De Niro remains relatively quiet when it comes to his personal life and opinions. But there's one thing he's not shy about: his hatred for former U.S. president, Donald Trump.

Even though Trump isn't in the White House anymore, the former businessman-turned-politician remains a controversial figure. He has faced countless legal troubles after being indicted on federal charges in connection to attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Despite these charges, Trump has declared he wants to return to the Oval Office with a 2024 presidential election campaign.

De Niro isn't a fan of Trump, and he's made that clear. At the 2018 Tony Awards, before introducing a performance by Bruce Springsteen, he made a special announcement for the then-president. "I'm gonna say one thing. F*** Trump," the actor told the live audience (per The Guardian). "It's no longer down with Trump. It's f*** Trump." This came after De Niro had already gotten in trouble in 2017 for threatening violence against Trump.