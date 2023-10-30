The One Tree Hill Star That's Besties With Taylor Swift

From Selena Gomez to the Haim sisters to her superstar friendship with Beyoncé, Taylor Swift's metaphorical Rolodex is full of many famous pals. One such star that Swift is friends with is actor and musician Tyler Hilton, likely most known for his role as Chris Keller on the teen drama "One Tree Hill." He also played Elvis Presley in the Johnny Cash biopic "Walk the Line."

The "Team Tyler Hilton" YouTube channel uploaded a video in 2007 of Swift and Hilton singing his song "Missing You" together at one of her concerts. Before the song, Swift explained that she'd read in an interview that he was a fan of hers. Swift also shared the anecdote that after they performed together onstage the first time at a different concert, she asked him to star in the music video for "Teardrops on My Guitar."

Hilton spoke with Bustle in October 2018 about his friendship with Swift and said, "Ever since I first met her when she was 15 and she asked if I'd sing one of my songs with her at her show, I was blown away by her talent. Then we went on the road together and I got to know her incredible family."