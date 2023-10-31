Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster Is Growing Up So Fast
Kylie Jenner, undeniably one of the world's most famous people (admit it, you've also tried to do your lips like Jenner's at least once), has seamlessly balanced her immense celebrity with the role of a dedicated mother to her two children. Her first, Stormi Webster, was born in 2018 to the rapper and entrepreneur, and Jenner's on/off boyfriend, Travis Scott, and the little girl is growing up so fast that we honestly can't believe it.
Much like other celeb children, we've witnessed Stormi's evolution as she effortlessly steals the spotlight from her famous family at every opportunity. With practically every TikTok video her mother shares, Stormi is making us do a double take because when did she get this big? Her lip-syncing and acting skills are notably impeccable, prompting fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to flood the comment section, hailing her as an icon.
In fact, Stormi just might follow in her famous family's footsteps. As she continues to navigate her formative years in the public eye, we're excited to see how Stormi chooses to express herself.
From her first #StormiWorld to graduating pre-k
In July 2018, Kylie Jenner tweeted, "Stormi will be 6 months in 6 days ... How did this happen?" She then jokingly asked, "Moms, do your babies grow as fast as mine?" The Kylie Cosmetics founder was right since Stormi Webster is growing up before our very eyes, and we can't believe how quickly she's evolving into a little lady. In June 2023, Jenner shared a sweet snap of them gazing into each other's eyes, revealing that Stormi graduated pre-kindergarten and was ready to move up the preschool program.
It feels like just yesterday when Jenner hosted that extravagant birthday bash for her firstborn's first year. In case you've forgotten, #StormiWorld was an actual Stormi-themed amusement park constructed on Jenner's property, featuring an inflatable face of Stormi as the entrance, life-sized teddy bears, a weather-themed playground, and much more. It isn't all sunshine and rainbows in the Jenner-Webster household though; sometimes, it's downright stormy (wink, wink).
The beauty mogul explained to Harper's Bazaar that she ensures Stormi understands their lifestyle isn't ordinary. In the 2020 interview, Jenner stated, "I'm just trying my best, even though she's still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn't normal, the way we live." While nothing much has changed regarding their standards, Jenner has parted ways with Travis Scott in the meantime but she's still putting her best foot forward when it comes to their two children.
Stormi takes being a big sister very seriously
After much speculation, sources close to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott confirmed their breakup in early 2023. The celebrity couple, who had a tumultuous on-and-off relationship since 2017 and share two children, Stormi and her younger brother, Aire Webster, decided to part ways for good sometime in 2022, with no intentions of reconciliation at the time of writing, per TMZ. Despite the end of their romantic relationship, Jenner and Scott are fully committed to co-parenting.
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the reality star confirmed that they're doing well sharing the various duties of raising two young kids. The mother of two also expressed how becoming a parent has shifted her perspective on beauty, noting, "Seeing myself in [Stormi] has changed everything. I've had so much growth and am just embracing natural beauty." Scott shed some light on their laidback approach during a conversation with CR Men's Book, revealing that Stormi has the autonomy to decide her own bedtime as a way of practicing self-discipline.
"And it's so cool [to hear her say], 'I'm going to sleep, y'all!'" the rapper quipped. After welcoming their second child in 2022, the Jenner-Webster household appears to be thriving. Stormi, in her role as a big sister, is frequently captured in heartwarming moments with her baby brother. Whether making him laugh or assisting with feedings, Stormi appears to have seamlessly embraced her nurturing side despite her young age.