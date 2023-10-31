Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster Is Growing Up So Fast

Kylie Jenner, undeniably one of the world's most famous people (admit it, you've also tried to do your lips like Jenner's at least once), has seamlessly balanced her immense celebrity with the role of a dedicated mother to her two children. Her first, Stormi Webster, was born in 2018 to the rapper and entrepreneur, and Jenner's on/off boyfriend, Travis Scott, and the little girl is growing up so fast that we honestly can't believe it.

Much like other celeb children, we've witnessed Stormi's evolution as she effortlessly steals the spotlight from her famous family at every opportunity. With practically every TikTok video her mother shares, Stormi is making us do a double take because when did she get this big? Her lip-syncing and acting skills are notably impeccable, prompting fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to flood the comment section, hailing her as an icon.

In fact, Stormi just might follow in her famous family's footsteps. As she continues to navigate her formative years in the public eye, we're excited to see how Stormi chooses to express herself.