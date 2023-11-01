What We Know About Kate Middleton's Gorgeous Childhood Home
It's unclear if Catherine, Princess of Wales, grew up dreaming of marrying a prince. But in an unexpected way, her rather ordinary childhood gave her many of the tools she'd eventually need to survive life in the emotional pressure cooker that is Britain's royal family. The oldest of three children of two British Airways employees (her father was a flight dispatcher, her mother a flight attendant), she enjoyed a comfortable, but far from posh childhood.
And the home where she spent her early years — a two-story, four-bedroom late Victorian brick home in Berkshire — was a cozy and welcoming place to grow up. The property, as real estate agent Dudley Singleton explained to the Daily Mail in 2011, is "a late-Victorian period house of immense charm with original pine doors throughout, a modern kitchen, NEFF double oven and hob unit and full oil-fired central heating."
While a bit cramped for a family of five, it was surrounded by a spacious, fenced-in yard and a pleasant neighborhood. But most importantly for a growing child's well-being was the happy, supportive atmosphere inside the home. By all accounts, the Middleton parents gave the future queen and her siblings a home full of love, launching a virtuous cycle she and Prince William strive to repeat with their own children. "By the time Kate was in her early twenties, she counted her mother and father on the list of her best friends," royal expert Duncan Larcombe told Ok! magazine (via the Daily Mail). "That's what William and Kate are aspiring to with their children."
Her first bedroom was a cozy attic space
If you've spent any time around children — or are lucky enough to remember being one yourself — you know how much they love snug little spaces. Give a squirmy youngster a big box to crawl into or a closet or crawlspace to hide in, and you've got a happy camper. Adults may yearn for spacious mansions and king-sized beds, but little ones are drawn to enclosed spaces right-sized for them, which offer privacy and a sense of control — both of which foster imaginative play.
Whether or not her parents knew it, the bedroom they assigned to Princess Catherine in the early years of her life was a kiddo's dream space. It was a cozy, finished room in the attic occupying the third floor of the house, big enough for a bed, dresser, and nightstand, but not much else. And it was far from a typical dark, dingy attic. Rather, it had a window offering plenty of light and a view of the nearby area. But being directly under the peaked roof of the house, its ceilings are so low adults would have to stoop to walk across the room without hitting their heads. All this might make this a cramped and awkward space for an adult — but a perfect sanctuary for a little kid with big plans.
As she grew and needed more space, she moved to a bigger room
Little kids don't stay little forever, and as she grew, Catherine, Princess of Wales, needed a bit more space — or at least a space she could stand up in. So after her younger siblings, James Middleton and Pippa Middleton, arrived, she moved out of the attic and into a full-sized bedroom on the second floor. Here, she not only had room to stretch out and walk around, but room for a desk, an absolute must as the demands of her school work intensified.
It was there that real estate agent Dudley Singleton often spotted her when he was helping her parents sell the house in 1995. At that time, she was around 13 years old, and by all accounts, she was as polite and charming as can be. "She had a desk there where she was working, and I would be coming in and out interrupting her, selling the house," Singleton recalled to CNN's Max Foster as they took a tour through the house (which was again on the market) in 2011. "She'd say, 'hi, how are you' — great smile, and I'd say, 'fine, I'm well, do you mind?' and then, 'no, no, you carry on.' She's lovely."
As for the decor, it sounds like Catherine's bedroom wasn't too different from most tween girls' bedrooms. "She did ... have all sorts of posters on the walls — you know, the usual things — pop stars, actors," Singleton recalled to the Daily Mail.
The dining room was the hub of Middleton family life
In most homes, there's one spot that always seems to draw everyone in, and this tends to become the default social center of the household. Typically, this magic space is the kitchen or living room, but for Princess Catherine's family, it was a space that gets less foot traffic in most homes: the dining room. Far from being a special space reserved for formal meals, the dining room table was the Middleton family's homework space, project space, and all-around hanging-out space. Oh, and they ate their meals there, too. (The home's small, old-fashioned kitchen wasn't large enough for a dining table — or socializing.)
Real estate agent Dudley Singleton was fortunate enough to see the dining room in use when the family was still there. It was, he told CNN, "the hub of the house." It wasn't an especially large room, but it's easy to imagine the energy a young family of five would have generated there. "They had their books, their memorabilia, their little sketches and paintings on the wall, their toys — and they would dine in here," he said, walking a reporter through the room. In addition, a large fireplace along the back wall of the room added to the cozy atmosphere.
A smaller, more formal parlor was the Middleton parents' retreat
While Princess Catherine's parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, were known to be loving, hands-on parents (the Princess of Wales has publicly praised them for their dedication to her and her two siblings), it couldn't have always been easy. Between looking after three active children and their airline jobs, which took them away from home from long stretches, there were no doubt times when they craved some alone time in a space free from kids or demanding airline passengers.
While their home wasn't all that large, it did offer them the cozy retreat they needed: Just off the bustling dining room is a small, quiet parlor. And while parlors in Victorian-era homes such as the Middleton house were traditionally used as public spaces for welcoming and receiving guests, the Middleton parents used theirs as a space to decompress, real estate agent Dudley Singleton told CNN. "You've got a family growing, you want a little bit of sanity when you sit down in the evening," he explained.
A shed in the back became headquarters for their business
While Catherine, Princess of Wales, was a commoner before she married into the British royal family, by the time of her engagement, her family's situation was anything but common. While she spent her early childhood in middle-class comfort in her family's cozy Berkshire home, it was also there that her parents were busy laying the groundwork for the next stage of their lives: building and running a party supply company called Party Pieces that would ultimately elevate the family to wealth.
Key to launching their business was finding an affordable dedicated space for their operations. And fortunately, they had one right under their noses: an abandoned storage shed in their backyard. While not in great condition, it was spacious enough to be worth restoring. "They wanted to come away from the airline business, and this was the start," real estate agent Dudley Singleton told CNN. "And they made a very, very good suite of offices in there." These offices served them well for many years: As Hello! magazine reported in 2013, the company was believed to be worth over £30 million at the time. (About a decade later, however, the business wasn't doing as hot and the Middletons sold the company.)
The rest of the backyard is an inviting space. In his aforementioned chat with the Daily Mail, Singleton offered quite the tongue-in-cheek assessment: "And there's a lovely back garden — properly dog-proofed and very mature, though not quite big enough for landing a Chinook helicopter."
While the house was modest, the surrounding community was known for affluence
While charming and comfortable, Princess Catherine's earliest home was a far cry from the royal residences she frequents today — by most standards, the home could be described as modest, even humble. The same could not be said, however, for the community in which it was located. The rural region of Berkshire is an easy drive to London, yet a world apart. Instead of traffic-filled streets, uninterrupted rows of buildings, and bustling crowds, it's marked by rolling green hills, idyllic farms, and thatched-roof cottages. All of this makes it a sought-after locale for people who are happy to work in London, but don't want to live there.
Catherine's parents were among these workers. "They wanted to have a family, so they moved into a country location in a pretty spot," real estate agent and family acquaintance Dudley Singleton explained to CNN. Berkshire also proved to be fertile ground for launching their party supply business: The Middletons found the affluent local population eager to splurge on custom supplies for their special events, and their own eventual wealth was due in large part to having wealthy neighbors.
The Middleton home was just part of a larger house
Approaching Princess Catherine's childhood home from a distance, your initial impression would be of a spacious, though far from palatial, three-story brick farmhouse. Up close, however, you'll notice something odd: a tall hedge that slices through the front yard, blocking about a third of the house from view. Awkward as this looks, it is intentional: A previous owner subdivided the house into two separate homes long before the Middletons bought it.
This was clearly not a deal-breaker for the Middletons, although Dudley Singleton, the realtor who later helped them sell the house conceded to the Daily Mail that "it looks a bit lopsided, doesn't it?" He continued, "Ages ago, someone sold off the right-hand bit of the house and hid it behind a hedge. But at first a lot of people still think it's one house — so that's a bonus as far as selling it goes."
Despite this quirk, the Middletons resided quite happily there with their three kids for almost 15 years, staying years after they could have easily afforded a larger space. "They're not pretentious people — they lived here long after they were very successful with their business, still running their business out of the shed," Singleton told CNN.
School was within easy walking distance for the future queen
Catherine, Princess of Wales, was lucky to spend her early years in a warm, cozy home, supported by a loving family. Adding to her good fortune was the placement of the home, which put everything a young child needs within quick reach. Only two doors away – and thus within easy walking distance even for a small child — was Bradfield Church of England primary school, where she studied until she was eight. Not far from that — just around the block, to be exact — was the church where she and her two younger siblings, Pippa and James, were christened.
When you're a little kid, home and school (and church, if your family is active) are your entire world, and it must have felt empowering to little Catherine to be able to reach all these places on her own; no waiting or begging for rides needed. It's easy to imagine that growing up in this environment, you'd come to believe that anything you want is within your reach. And perhaps it was this sense of confidence that later enabled the future queen to successfully navigate her rise to royalty.
It also offered an easy drive to work for the Middleton parents
If there's one adjective that describes Berkshire, the rural district in England where the Middletons made their home, it's "quaint." Its quiet, well-manicured villages, rolling hills, and small farms seem to be a throwback to an earlier time. In short, Princess Catherine's hometown looks like something from "Masterpiece Theater," and that's exactly why its residents love it.
Lovely as it is, however, quaintness doesn't pay the bills. So another reason Berkshire is such a sought-after area is its easy proximity to London; its location allows its residents to enjoy both the energy and amenities of a major city (along with its career opportunities) and the peace and quiet of rural life. This was exactly why the Middletons chose to make this area their home. The area is not only within convenient commuting distance to London, but an especially short commute to London's busy Heathrow Airport, where both parents were based professionally. So their choice of community allowed them the best of both worlds: a low-stress rural home life and easy access to the rest of the world.
A few features seem to foretell Princess Catherine's royal future
While most people who marry into Britain's royal family have aristocratic roots themselves, nothing in Princess Catherine's background would have predicted her surprising rise to royalty – not her parents' middle-class backgrounds, nor the relatively modest home she grew up in. And even though her parents' business eventually made them millionaires, that was not enough to overcome the stigma of common roots in the minds of some in Prince William's social circle. "William was expected to find a suitable bride among the aristocracy or European royalty — one of his own kind," royal biographer Andrew Morton wrote in "William & Catherine" (via Express).
But fate had other plans. And if one looks closely at the future queen's years in her first home, one can see suggestive omens of her future life. For instance, when her younger siblings were born and she was promoted from her smaller attic bedroom to a larger downstairs room, her parents made the surprising decision to assign the larger of the two second-floor rooms to her, rather than taking it themselves. This unconventional choice raised the eyebrows of real estate agent and family acquaintance Dudley Singleton, who visited the home often when helping the Middletons sell it. "Maybe they had a premonition she would get somewhere in life?" he quipped to the Daily Mail. Singleton noticed another potential omen as well. "There's a pub called the Queen's Head at the end of the road — now, that couldn't be more appropriate, could it?" he commented to the Daily Mail.
The home's royal connection has multiplied its value
Real estate has a way of shooting up dramatically in value. When Princess Catherine's dad and mom bought their comfortable three-story brick home in 1979, they paid £34,700 (at the time, £1 was worth $2.38). By 1995, when Michael and Carole Middleton sold it, the property was worth £158,000. In 2023, Express reported that the property is now worth £748,000, or approximately $906,000.
Much of this increase was likely due to the natural effects of inflation and the popularity of the region. But the home — which is not even a complete, detached house, but more like a large duplex — has seen its market value skyrocket to even greater heights, thanks to its association with its former inhabitant. "When she becomes queen, it'll double in value overnight. It'll be a memorial to her childhood," real estate agent Dudley Singleton predicted to the Daily Mail. "You'd have to go back as far as Boudica's mud hut to find a more modest house that was once home to a future queen." Singleton didn't even have to wait until she was elevated to the throne for this to happen: In 2011, the house went on the market again with a suggested sales price of £495,000 (about $800,000).