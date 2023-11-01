What We Know About Kate Middleton's Gorgeous Childhood Home

It's unclear if Catherine, Princess of Wales, grew up dreaming of marrying a prince. But in an unexpected way, her rather ordinary childhood gave her many of the tools she'd eventually need to survive life in the emotional pressure cooker that is Britain's royal family. The oldest of three children of two British Airways employees (her father was a flight dispatcher, her mother a flight attendant), she enjoyed a comfortable, but far from posh childhood.

And the home where she spent her early years — a two-story, four-bedroom late Victorian brick home in Berkshire — was a cozy and welcoming place to grow up. The property, as real estate agent Dudley Singleton explained to the Daily Mail in 2011, is "a late-Victorian period house of immense charm with original pine doors throughout, a modern kitchen, NEFF double oven and hob unit and full oil-fired central heating."

While a bit cramped for a family of five, it was surrounded by a spacious, fenced-in yard and a pleasant neighborhood. But most importantly for a growing child's well-being was the happy, supportive atmosphere inside the home. By all accounts, the Middleton parents gave the future queen and her siblings a home full of love, launching a virtuous cycle she and Prince William strive to repeat with their own children. "By the time Kate was in her early twenties, she counted her mother and father on the list of her best friends," royal expert Duncan Larcombe told Ok! magazine (via the Daily Mail). "That's what William and Kate are aspiring to with their children."