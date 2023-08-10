The Stunning Transformation Of James Middleton

The following article references depression and suicide.

In 2011, James Middleton was thrust into the global limelight when his older sister, Catherine, Princess of Wales, married Prince William. On April 29, 2011, a young James stood at the front of Westminster Abbey and read a Bible verse during the ceremony for all the world to hear. He gave the only reading at the historic royal wedding.

Yet there's much more to James Middleton outside of his ties to his famous royal sister. From his roots in a well-to-do family, he would transform into a successful entrepreneur, activist, and writer. He's also a well-known animal lover, and has several dogs who have played key roles throughout his life.

If you know a lot of very little about the Middleton family, it is likely that you are more versed on all things Catherine, Princess of Wales. However, she is but one piece of the Middleton puzzle. Here's what you need to know about the transformation of her younger sibling James Middleton.