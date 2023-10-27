Days' Galen Gering Warns Explosive Outcome Awaits Harris If He Falls For Jada - Exclusive Interview

On "Days of Our Lives," ex-Navy SEAL Harris Michaels (Steve Burton) has finally gotten his life on track after being manipulated and brainwashed by Megan DiMera (Miranda Wilson) — formerly Megan Hathaway — several times. He had himself checked in to Bayview Sanitarium, and after helping fellow patient Ava Vitale (Tamara Braun) prove her innocence in the presumed death of Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk), he's free to find his path.

On the advice of Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), he asked police commissioner Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) for a job. Because of his SEAL training, Rafe hired him on the spot and partnered him up with Detective Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu). After Rafe's failed love life, he and Jada finally realized that they had an attraction and are now romantically involved. Harris and Ava also discovered they have feelings for each other, so there shouldn't be any troubles in the love department with these two couples, right?

The List attended the "Day of Days" fan event on October 21, 2023, where most of the "Days" stars happily fielded questions. When Gering was asked whether or not the writers were setting him and Jada up for a love triangle by having Harris be her new partner, he coyly responded, "Maybe. Maybe, you never know with Harry Carmichael." But his joking reference came with a warning, "But you better watch out because I'll fire his ass [as] quickly as I hired him, I'll say out right now."