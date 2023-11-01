What The Cast Of 8 Simple Rules Looks Like Today

Making its television debut in 2002, "8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter" boasted an unwieldy title (eventually shortened to just "8 Simple Rules") and a stellar cast. Heading up the cast, as married couple Paul and Cate Hennessy, were a pair of sitcom veterans: John Ritter, who came and knocked on our door in mega-hit "Three's Company," and Katey Sagal, who pushed the envelope for TV moms as Peg Bundy in Fox's "Married... with Children."

Their titular teenage daughter was played by Kaley Cuoco, who'd already racked up an extensive roster of screen credits as a child actor, with her character's younger siblings portrayed by Amy Davidson and Martin Spanjers. The show proved to be a hit and was renewed for a second season. In the midst of production on that season, however, tragedy struck: Ritter suffered a heart attack that proved to be fatal. The network faced a choice, to either cancel the series or do some serious retooling in order to soldier on without its star; ABC chose the latter, bringing in television veteran James Garner, and then "Saturday Night Live" alum David Spade, for the remainder of the episodes. The show was brought back for a third season but was canceled at the season's completion due to a precipitous slide in ratings.

Since then, members of the cast have gone on to various other projects. Here's what the cast of "8 Simple Rules" looks like today.