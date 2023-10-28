Stephen Nichols On The Special Holiday Tradition He Carries Beyond Days Of Our Lives - Exclusive Interview

Longtime "Days of Our Lives" fans know that Steve Johnson, played by Stephen Nichols since his 1985 debut, got his rather obvious nickname "Patch" because he lost his eye in a knife fight with Bo Brady (Peter Reckell).

Nicknames aside, the tough-as-nails former mercenary and ISA agent has a soft side, and in between heroic missions, he often dresses up as Santa Claus with a eye patch around the holiday season, lovingly referred to as "Patchy Claus." Fans still fondly remember Steve's Patchy Claus, and will be glad to know that some of that good cheer has spilled over into real life, as Nichols himself loves to dress up as old St. Nick for his family.

That fact is evident when you read Mary Beth Evans' (who plays Kayla Johnson) Instagram post from December 18, 2015, in which she shared a photo of her and Nichols as Patchy Claus (minus the signature eyepatch), with the caption, "Oh no not Patchyclause [sic] ... Sans patch ... Cheers to the guy [who] has owned his own Santa suit for 30 years. Sweet!"

At the "Day of Days" fan celebration on October 21, 2023, The List caught up with Nichols who not only talked about his Patchy Claus experience but also confirmed what Evans stated. "I wasn't Patchy Claws this year for Christmas," he said, adding, "And I was very upset about that. I love playing Santa. I have a Santa suit. I own a Santa suit."

Now that's commitment to a role!