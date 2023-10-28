Lawyer Tells Us Why Trump Hasn't Been Jailed Over Gag Order Violations

If you're having trouble keeping track of Donald Trump's legal entanglements, it's understandable: Every day seems to bring a new indictment, court date, or news about witnesses. But for the record, as of this writing, the former president is the defendant in four criminal cases, each in a different state, facing a stunning total of 91 felony charges. Most recently, Trump has appeared in New York civil court to address charges that include defrauding banks by inflating the value of his assets when applying for loans.

Outspoken as ever, Trump has had quite a bit to say about the trial — none of it complimentary. His Truth Social feed is filled with cries of "SCAM" and "persecution," plus plenty of insults against New York Attorney General Letitia James and other major players. About the only person who hasn't been targeted for his wrath is his own daughter: The presiding judge ordered Ivanka Trump to testify against her father on the grounds that she "availed herself of doing business in New York" at the time of Trump's business deals, per CNN. But Trump's "truths" got him into trouble when Judge Arthur Engoron fined him a total of $15,000 for twice violating a gag order that prevented the ex-POTUS from publicly talking about the legal staff.

The penalty was relatively light, considering that gag order violations can be punishable by jail time. So why didn't Engoron put Trump behind bars? The List spoke to a legal expert for answers. In essence, Trump has gotten off lightly so far due to his previous stint in the White House.