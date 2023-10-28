Signs Ethan And Olivia Plath's Marriage Wouldn't Last

"Welcome to Plathville" stars Ethan and Olivia Plath seemed to be a perfect example of how opposites attract. While she also grew up in a conservative family like her husband, Olivia did not live by strict religious and societal guidelines in adulthood. This sparked a feud between Olivia and the Plaths, particularly with her mother-in-law Kim, who felt that the alcohol-consuming and social media-embracing Olivia was a bad influence on Ethan and his sister, Moriah. Since the couple married in 2018, fans have witnessed their beef play out, which has unsurprisingly affected Ethan and Olivia's marriage. Sadly, the differences have been too much on the couple, who announced their split on October 27, 2023.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Olivia wrote, "There were good moments, and I want to remember and honor those. We fell in love as children and are going our separate ways as adults. Wiser, older, and braver. We will be okay. Thank you for the good times, Ethan. I wish the best for you."

Ethan also offered his own words on the separation in a separate Instagram post on his account that read in part, "Olivia and I have parted ways. It just didn't work between us, though Lord knows we both gave it all we had. It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals." While it seems the pair is walking away from the marriage amicably, there were several glaring signs that it wouldn't last that have been there all along.