All The Times Justin Timberlake Has Been Accused Of Cheating

Justin Timberlake has been a major figure in the music scene for decades. The Grammy Award-winning singer has sold millions of albums as part of the boyband NSYNC and as a solo act. However, his romantic life has been just as notable as his professional achievements. In the early 2000s, he and fellow pop singer Britney Spears were the topic of tabloids, earning both praise and gossip throughout their three-year relationship. When they broke up in 2002, allegations of cheating swirled. However, infidelity rumors have followed Timberlake throughout his relationship history, even after he and Spears parted ways.

Spears made stunning revelations about Timberlake in her tell-all memoir, "The Woman In Me," which was published in October 2023. She confirmed that she knew the "End Of Time" musician sleeping around with other women during their highly publicized time together. Spears also confessed that she briefly stepped out on Timberlake, admitting to kissing choreographer Wade Robson, though she insists the incident went no further. Though Timberlake is rumored to be upset about Spears spilling the tea about their time together, it has been speculated that he put his other exes and even his current wife, Jessica Biel, through similar experiences over the years.