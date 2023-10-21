Inside Justin Timberlake's Relationship History

Britney Spears may be dishing the dirt on Justin Timberlake in her new book, "The Woman in Me," but Spears is not the only famous female who has shared secrets (or her bed) with the former *NSYNC hottie. Although he's been married to "7th Heaven" star Jessica Biel for more than a decade and the couple have two adorable sons, Timberlake's little black book was once a who's who of A-list actresses, singers, and celebrities. And who can blame them? The blue-eyed boy band turned solo artist turned actor is one of the hottest things to come out of Memphis, Tennessee, since The King himself.

A triple threat of talent, combined with classic movie star looks, Timberlake has evolved from his cute "All New Micky Mouse Club" days to those *NSYNC hair years, to the matching denim misstep at the 2001 American Music Awards, to the suave "Suit & Tie" guy he is today. Along the way, he has had no shortage of women in his wake, and the rumor mills have linked him to a bevy of beautiful babes. How many of these rumored relationships were real? Timberlake doesn't seem big on the whole kiss and tell thing, but some have been notably public, while others may or may not have gone on behind closed doors. Either way, only the "SexyBack" singer and the women know for sure, but here's a look at some of his most publicized romantic entanglements.