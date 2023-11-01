Inside Hallmark Star Brant Daugherty's Relationship With Wife Kimberly

If you ever wanted proof that digital dating can work, meet actors Brant and Kimberly Daugherty. The couple connected on a dating app and had their first face-to-face over coffee in 2016 (although Kimberly notes she only ordered water). Flash forward and there have been travel adventures, engagement announcements, a wedding, and babies — all worthy of their very own Hallmark movie.

It's only fitting, given that Brant has been steaming up the TV screen in several of the network's rom-coms, including "A Royal Runaway Romance," "#XMAS," "The Baker's Son," and "Joyeux Noel." But before he became the guy you love to see fall in love as a Hallmark star, Brant was the guy you loved to hate, the devious A-Team's Noel in "Pretty Little Liars." You may also remember him as bodyguard Luke Sawyer in "Fifty Shades Freed," and yup, that was him on Season 17 of "Dancing With the Stars" (he finished in seventh place).

Kimberly (you may know her by her maiden name, Hidalgo) is no stranger to scripts, either. She's popped up in primetime TV series like "How I Met Your Mother," "Grey's Anatomy," and "Grace and Frankie," and played Maria Calderon in the movie "The Duel" with Woody Harrelson and Liam Hemsworth. She's also starred with her husband in a very special holiday movie.