Tori Spelling's Oldest Kids Have Grown Up To Beat Her In Height

Tori Spelling has five children with her ex, Dean McDermott. The eldest ones are quickly growing into young adults, which means that they're giving their parents a run for their money in the height department. McDermott is an impressive 6 feet, 3 inches tall, though in photos, Spelling often appears shorter in stature, though not overly so. But that's the magic of high heels because the "90210" actor is only 5 feet, 6 inches.

It's no surprise then that her two oldest children, Liam and Stella, have got her beat when it comes to stature. The two attended their high school homecoming dance in October 2023, and Spelling celebrated the occasion by posting a proud mom photo to Instagram. Her son towers over her, especially considering her sneakers look to have a pretty thick sole. Similarly, daughter Stella also seems to have at least a couple of inches on her mom.

The fact that Spelling now has to (physically) look up to her kids only drives home the reality that they are growing up! "Forever in my eyes they'll appear their 2- and 3-year-old selves with me holding their hands. Now, both taller than me. It happens!" she wrote. The actor went on to gush about how much she adores her not-so-little kiddos.