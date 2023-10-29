Inside Matthew Perry's Friendship With Bruce Willis

In the same chapter of his memoir, which was titled "Bruce Willis," Matthew Perry shared that at the end of a night of partying the two co-stars would "just sit and talk." "That's when I saw the real Bruce Willis — a good-hearted man, a caring man, selfless. A wonderful parent. And a wonderful actor. And most important, a good guy." Willis even guest starred on an episode of "Friends" after a bet he made with Perry on the set of "The Whole Nine Yards."

The two remained good friends until Perry's death in October 2023. After hearing of his passing, Willis' daughter, Rumer Willis, shared on her Instagram Story that Perry was "so kind and funny and sweet" to her and her siblings while they visited their dad on the set of "The Whole Nine Yards" and its sequel.

After it was revealed that Bruce was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, Perry took to X, formerly Twitter, to reach out to his former co-star. "Dear Bruce Willis, I'm so sorry to hear what you are going through, but you're still the coolest man I've met in my entire life," Perry wrote. He even wanted to get together with his old friend to "watch the whole 10 yards and get a couple of hours of sleep." Following the news of Perry's death, many fans took to X to share their love of "The Whole Nine Yards" franchise and just how good both Perry and Bruce were in the film together.