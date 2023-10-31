What We Think Taylor Swift's Vault Track Suburban Legends Is Really About

Swifties worldwide rejoiced on October 27, 2023, with the release of Taylor Swift's "1989 (Taylor's Version)." It could be called the musical version of a director's cut: The iconic album now includes five original tracks that were left off the original. Swift announced the news on social media back in August, saying, "To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I've ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can't believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!"

In a follow-up post, Swift addressed her fans in "gratitude and wild wonder," with a sly nod to one of her hits: "Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine the magic you would sprinkle on my life for so long. This moment is a reflection of the woods we've wandered through and all this love still glowing between us in the darkest dark."

Among the new-to-us songs are "Slut," an obvious nod to her rep for having a tumultuous dating history, and "Now That We Don't Talk," a lament about things left unsaid and unresolved after a painful breakup. Then there's a track called "Suburban Legends," another take on a relationship gone wrong. The song addresses an ex who was "so magnetic, it was almost obnoxious/Flush with the currency of cool" (per the official YouTube video). The lyrics are a poignant — and so relatable — tribute to nostalgia and regret.