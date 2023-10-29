What We've Learned About Matthew Perry's Untimely Death

The world has been shocked by the news that "Friends" star, Matthew Perry, is dead at just 54 years old. The sudden, unexpected nature of the star's passing has prompted many questions about what caused it and the details surrounding it. So far, the death is viewed as a drowning, according to both law enforcement and Perry's representative.

At 4:07 p.m. on October 28, 2023, the Los Angeles Fire Department received a 911 call to Perry's Pacific Palisades home. Brian Humphrey, a representative for the department, told NBC News that the call was regarding an unspecified "water emergency;" other sources such as TMZ have said that the call was, more specifically, regarding cardiac arrest. Upon their arrival, Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub, according to The Los Angeles Times.

It's been noted that there were no drugs present at the scene and that Perry wasn't taken to a hospital. Later, the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division arrived at the location to investigate. This branch of law enforcement investigates emergencies and deaths involving famous folks. They determined that the scene didn't indicate any foul play. The investigation is still ongoing, and as of now, no official cause of death has been determined. It's expected that there will be an autopsy, and the Los Angeles County coroner's office will establish a cause of death at a later date.