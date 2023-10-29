Matthew Perry's Final Interviewer Used Two Words To Describe Him That Mean Something Entirely Different Now

The following article includes mentions of substance abuse and addiction.

Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the long-running sitcom "Friends," died suddenly on October 28, 2023, from an apparent drowning in his Los Angeles home, TMZ reports. The star, who had very publicly struggled with addiction for much of his career, had celebrated his sobriety in recent years. Just last year, Perry released his memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," which chronicled his addiction and recovery.

In November 2022, Perry gave what would become his final interview while on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" to promote his book. Near the beginning of the interview, Hudson described the star in two words that take on new meaning after Perry's unexpected death. After describing all the detoxes, rehab stints, and near-death experiences that Perry revealed in his memoir, Hudson remarked, "When you walked out here, all I saw was a miracle."

Perry not only miraculously defied the odds of addiction, he used his sobriety in big ways. In 2013, Perry converted his Malibu, California home into a men's sober living community called Perry House to help others on their road to recovery. He also advocated for drug reform, including specialized drug courts so that non-violent drug offenders could receive treatment rather than jail time. The same year he opened Perry House, Perry told People in a print issue interview, "When I die, I'd like 'Friends' to be listed behind helping people."