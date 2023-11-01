The Surprising Place Prince Harry Decided To Tell William He Was Expecting His First Child

The royals have always been tight-lipped about private matters, letting the public in on only what they deem essential. As such, we were left with questions when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, stepped away from their official posts in 2020 and relocated to America. While speculation and rumors swelled, no one seemed to have the full gist until Harry decided to spill the beans in his memoir titled "Spare," which was released on January 10, 2023.

Though the memoir sparked controversy, it also highlighted some wholesome moments. One such instance involved Harry and his older brother, William, the Prince of Wales. Roughly five months after Harry and Meghan's high-profile wedding in 2018, the two discovered they were expecting their first child. Harry chose a surprising setting to break the news to his family members: his cousin Princess Eugenie's wedding in October.

At the drinks reception at St. George's Hall, Harry and Meghan pulled William aside to share the joyous news. His immediate response was: "We must tell Kate." Despite the couple's hesitance, the soon-to-be-uncle was eager to share the big news with his wife, Kate Middleton. Her reaction mirrored William's enthusiasm, with smiles and congratulations. At that moment, the royals seemed like the close-knit family we thought they were.