What Matthew Perry's Relationship With His Mom Suzanne Was Really Like

After Suzanne Perry left her job with the prime minister of Canada, she went on to become an anchor with a national Canadian news outlet. When her son Matthew Perry was 12 years old, she married her second husband, Keith Morrison, who eventually went on to work with "Dateline." Perry has spoken fondly of his stepfather and their relationship, and although he moved to Los Angeles when he was 15 to live with his father, he remained close to his mother. When he was hospitalized in 2018 due to a burst colon brought on by his addiction, both his mother and father were there to support him.

However, the "Friends" cast member admitted his early years of wanting to be in his mother's orbit had a definite influence on his adult life. During an interview with Tom Power, he shared a time when he accompanied Suzanne to work. As she entered into a ballroom, into the spotlight, he trailed after her. "All I wanted was for her to turn around and focus on me, be with me. And she never really did that." He went on to explain that he doesn't blame his mother for his reactions, "She didn't do anything wrong, she was just doing her job," he remarked. "But that's something from a young age that hurt me."

The actor also exposed that he still had those feelings as an adult. "I still want the unavailable, the person who's not turning around. I still want that person to turn around and notice me."