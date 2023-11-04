How Taylor Swift And Brittany Mahomes Caused A Stir With A Special Handshake

Taylor Swift has entered the NFL chat. Since she's been spotted at games cheering on Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce and bonding with Kelce's mom, fans have no choice but to get on board — football has officially been taken over by the mega popstar. However, as fellow WAGs (wives and girlfriends, usually of pro athletes) can attest, it's not always the most welcoming environment. The public can have major opinions of these women's every move at the highly watched games.

Case in point — the stir caused by Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes' special handshake. Brittany, wife of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, is no stranger to the scrutiny, but now Taylor's getting a taste. The two took in the action together in Mahomes' personal suite during the October 22, 2023, game. When their guys pulled off a play that resulted in a touchdown, Taylor and Brittany introduced the world to their super-secret handshake. For any millennial obsessed with "The Parent Trap," it sparked vivid memories of the handshake between Lindsay Lohan's character and the butler, played by Simon Kunz.

Nostalgia aside, witnesses were super divided on the women's celebration. In a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, the WAGs were seen rehearsing their routine before their debut. "Love seeing talented people coming together and having a great time!" commented one fan. While another lamented, "Oh my gosh. The Chiefs just got 100x more unbearable."