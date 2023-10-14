Taylor Swift Has A Knack For Bonding With Her Boyfriends' Moms

Out of all of Taylor Swift's famous exes, Tom Hiddleston is the one who always seems to be forgotten. That's not because he's any less famous than her other exes — the actor is well-known for his iconic role as the trickster god Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe along with his other work. The only reason Swifties tend to forget about him is because his whirlwind relationship with Swift was over in the blink of an eye. Their romance began after they met at the 2016 Met Gala but didn't last long. After three months, People reported that the two had amicably gone their separate ways.

Although their time together was brief, neither wasted any time in meeting the other's parents. Per E! Online, Swift flew over to England to hang out with Hiddleston and his mom, Diane Hiddleston, less than two weeks after the celebs made their relationship public. It was clear that Hiddleston's mom was already smitten with the captivating songstress. The trio were seen with their arms wrapped around each other as they took a stroll along the beach and around Suffolk. Even though things didn't work out in Hiddleston and Swift's fast-paced relationship, we're pretty sure she left a good impression on his mom.